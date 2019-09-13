As Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stock Declined, Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Trimmed Position; Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $2.12 Million

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 20,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 42,198 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 62,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 1.79 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 20,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The hedge fund held 65,532 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86 million, down from 85,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $104.83. About 122,212 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 33,453 shares to 74,996 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 4,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $110.24M for 15.88 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

