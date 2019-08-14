As Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Market Value Declined, Holder Pzena Investment Management Increased Its Position; Tnb Financial Has Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $883,881; Share Value Declined

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 29,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 7.64 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.24 million, up from 7.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.74. About 3.71 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 16,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 221,558 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 204,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 720 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1.23 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Naples Global Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 12,610 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.54% or 3.34M shares. Franklin Res owns 13.63M shares. Qs Investors Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 32,365 shares. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership reported 258,200 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 5,497 shares. The Kentucky-based Central Bancorp And Tru has invested 0.61% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 3,378 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 8,972 shares. Strategic Fincl Services has invested 0.5% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stifel Finance Corporation owns 351,692 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 62,053 shares. 231,787 were accumulated by Petrus Com Lta.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.09 million shares to 14.84 million shares, valued at $409.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.