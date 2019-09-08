As Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Stack Financial Management Has Raised by $885,816 Its Position; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Spruce House Investment Management Upped Position by $50.15 Million

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 797,541 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Rev $260.7M; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 12,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 191,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 178,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

