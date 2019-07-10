As Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding; Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Chemed New (CHE) Position by $2.43 Million

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 68.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 776 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 365 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 1,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $368.13. About 147,952 shares traded or 44.85% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.38. About 2.97 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian. $27,416 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Middleton Sean. $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares were sold by Telesmanic Robert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors Inc accumulated 105 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1.57 million shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 1.61M shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0% or 99 shares. Capital Services Of America holds 170,263 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust & accumulated 5,446 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Ridge Lc accumulated 117,237 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.21% or 3,945 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 54,078 shares. Edgewood Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.95% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 231,787 shares. Principal Financial invested in 1.12M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,463 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dillon & Associate Incorporated owns 1.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 50,192 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Finance has invested 0.05% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Citigroup has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 48,440 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 493 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Iowa Bancorp owns 1,650 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.29% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 69,061 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 2 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Whittier Company holds 190 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 110,038 are held by Boston.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,971 shares to 61,516 shares, valued at $34.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 9.96% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.81 per share. CHE’s profit will be $49.25 million for 29.78 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.82% EPS growth.