As Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Stock Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Trimmed Its Position; Winslow Capital Management Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Lifted by $580.03 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 3.10M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook plans to roll out WhatsApp payment services in India as early as next week, despite only three of; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 06/03/2018 – Facebook is under fire for a survey that asked users if they thought the company should host content from sexual predators and violent extremists

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 11,514 shares to 482,149 shares, valued at $565.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,694 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charter Trust holds 15,296 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Inv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intll Gru invested in 0.57% or 906,346 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 0.08% stake. Commercial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,551 shares. Advisory Networks Limited invested in 0.3% or 25,631 shares. Stifel Financial owns 851,086 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors stated it has 27,928 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Burney holds 27,719 shares. Tci Wealth holds 3,384 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Trust holds 0.51% or 30,316 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management reported 2.15M shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $953,186 activity. The insider Middleton Sean sold 403 shares worth $27,416. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.