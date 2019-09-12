As Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $378,189; Hap Trading Has Raised Stake in Sage Therapeutics (Put) (SAGE) by $608,000

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) (SAGE) by 364.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 60,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 77,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $160.9. About 239,108 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 14/05/2018 – Sage Gold Reports Latest Mill Run; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 20/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 30/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FILING & GRANT

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 6,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 204,529 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.97 million, down from 210,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (Put) (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 414,400 shares to 60,100 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 128,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,816 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 22,741 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 254,273 shares. Senator Invest Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 0.5% or 150,000 shares. Ca has 17,007 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Capital Intl Invsts reported 3.14M shares. American Century has 515,316 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 191,457 shares. 156 were accumulated by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd. Essex Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,332 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 340 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Citigroup accumulated 48,267 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 75,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.59% or 188,169 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc has 43,194 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And Company invested in 0.21% or 26,151 shares. Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 538,175 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 20,571 shares in its portfolio. Holderness reported 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 1.77% or 2.87 million shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank Department has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Lc has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,481 shares. Cls Investments Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,262 shares. 450 were reported by Field And Main Bancorporation. Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated owns 3,264 shares. Van Eck Corp has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.