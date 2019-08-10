As Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Dillon & Associates Cut Stake by $591,480; Home Depot (HD) Stake Maintained by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.17% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,652 shares. Brown Advisory Securities invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Retail Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Penobscot Invest accumulated 19,972 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co holds 37,882 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust Inv holds 0.44% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 11,589 shares. 79,180 were accumulated by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc. Gyroscope Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,335 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 563 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated. Amer Int Group invested in 0.07% or 259,731 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc invested in 6,514 shares. 7.42 million are owned by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares to 23,834 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76 million and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,641 shares to 8,978 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,937 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).