As Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Share Value Declined, Dillon & Associates Has Cut Holding by $591,480; Doheny Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Uniqure N V F (QURE) as Valuation Rose

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 667,888 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 134,498 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Inc owns 38,246 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Reynders Mcveigh Management Lc has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Compton Cap Mgmt Ri owns 11,474 shares. Boston Prns has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 1.93% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.79 million shares. 13,006 are held by Fifth Third Savings Bank. The Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 4.55% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Welch Forbes Limited Liability reported 8,466 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.1% or 25,114 shares. Bath Savings accumulated 51,215 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Indexiq Advsr Limited Co holds 0.13% or 62,128 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bancorporation In owns 0.38% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 101,541 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,134 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronav Nv F by 175,000 shares to 80,300 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,769 shares, and cut its stake in Lexington Realty Tr Reit (NYSE:LXP).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “September 20th Options Now Available For uniQure (QURE) – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hedging Your Bet On uniQure – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UniQure (QURE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “uniQure Announces 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.