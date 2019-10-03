As Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Share Price Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Cut Stake by $543,942; New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Shareholder Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 105,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 158,047 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 263,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Senior Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 382,062 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has risen 2.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 8,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,207 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 15,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33M shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SNR’s profit will be $9.98 million for 13.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.