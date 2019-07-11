As Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $591,480; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Decreased Position by $2.71 Billion

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 2.74M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 22,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.14B, down from 329,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 21.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.08M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has 6,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 3.25% or 231,787 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 35,014 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com accumulated 8 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.07% or 27,181 shares. Washington Tru Communications holds 0.54% or 164,609 shares in its portfolio. 187,748 were accumulated by Gw Henssler & Associate Limited. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 15,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.16% or 854,410 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc holds 0.08% or 33,300 shares. U S Glob Invsts Inc holds 0.24% or 6,896 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation holds 3,934 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $526.81 million for 17.55 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4. $1.16 million worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 211,805 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $36.69 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Mngmt accumulated 4.32 million shares or 6.06% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 23.90 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc reported 9,027 shares stake. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 2.41% or 305,445 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Lc accumulated 57,036 shares. 979,339 are owned by Zacks Mngmt. Cap City Tru Fl accumulated 57,274 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Fulton State Bank Na accumulated 138,506 shares. Ironwood Finance Lc accumulated 1,277 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amer Rech Mgmt Company accumulated 30,423 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 5,540 shares. Woodstock accumulated 225,950 shares or 4.77% of the stock. 198,497 are held by Martin Currie Ltd. Graham Cap Management Lp owns 230,000 shares. Headinvest Lc reported 81,766 shares.