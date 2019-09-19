As Cognizant Tech (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Cut Its Position; Premier Asset Managment Upped Position in Nvidia (NVDA) as Shares Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.72. About 715,412 shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 49.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,185 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 16,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 148,924 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61 million and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,146 shares to 31,981 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 4,577 shares. Blackrock accumulated 48.91 million shares. Moreover, Intact Invest Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 93,975 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 2.11M shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 4,986 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 31,668 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru holds 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 40,296 shares. First Merchants Corporation owns 0.47% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 46,594 shares. Golub Limited owns 636,151 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 14.89 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust holds 0.21% or 26,151 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 5,081 shares. Indiana And owns 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,904 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

