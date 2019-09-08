As Cognizant (CTSH) Valuation Declined, Bb&T Lifted Stake by $687,312; Ar Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $813,750

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Cognizant (CTSH) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 9,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 62,053 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 52,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Cognizant for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 84.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,150 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.75. About 955,517 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 42,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 143,848 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 3,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Field And Main National Bank & Trust invested in 100 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.8% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Daiwa Securities Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 36,134 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc holds 32,479 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 556,626 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 22,721 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gp Limited Liability reported 10,335 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 69,800 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. First Long Island Invsts Limited Company invested in 1.45% or 154,946 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 9,661 shares to 48,145 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp Of Dela (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,435 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

