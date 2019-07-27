As Cognizan (CTSH) Share Price Declined, Holder Ubs Oconnor Increased Holding; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Position in Carriage Svcs (CSV) by $375,649

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 31,895 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 23.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 25/04/2018 – Carriage Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Snow Covered Carriage Roads Reopened; 23/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN MARCH PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 8.4%; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 13/04/2018 – TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOGISTICS GROUP CO LTD 8348.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO PHASED INCREASE IN UNIT PRICE OF CERTAIN CARRIAGE; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – ON APRIL 25, ENTERED EIGHTH AMENDMENT,COMMITMENT INCREASE TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $200 MLN

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Cognizan (CTSH) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43 billion, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cognizan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15,006 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,300 shares to 16,542 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 89,572 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 365,033 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability reported 203,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Mngmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 466,208 shares. 130 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Company. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Legal & General Public Ltd Company accumulated 4,177 shares or 0% of the stock. 130,580 were accumulated by Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 99,508 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 4,503 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 2,500 shares. Bailard stated it has 10,000 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Jpmorgan Chase And Com, New York-based fund reported 10,466 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 1.23M shares.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Left For Dead, Stonemor Has A Lot Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carriage Services Announces 2018 Annual Results Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “The Dhandho Investor: Finding Low-Risk, High-Uncertainty Companies – GuruFocus.com” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carriage Services Announces Balance Sheet Recapitalization and Update to Rolling Four Quarter Outlook – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

Analysts await Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CSV’s profit will be $5.82M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Carriage Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: VMware, Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Cognizant and Hilton – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Yacktman Focused Fund Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 143,848 shares. Ativo Ltd Llc stated it has 14,500 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 6,231 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cim Llc holds 3.36% or 126,158 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brandes Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 146,834 shares in its portfolio. Mu Invests Comm Limited stated it has 85,000 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Associated Banc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 18,467 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.46% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Axa stated it has 341,869 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Inc has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 3,945 are held by Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. Thomas White Ltd reported 76,139 shares stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Another trade for 683 shares valued at $48,650 was sold by Middleton Sean. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesfor (NYSE:CRM) by 82,500 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins (NYSE:CUZ) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,000 shares, and cut its stake in Willis T.