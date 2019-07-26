As Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Market Value Declined, Fred Alger Management Lifted Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Hanson Mcclain Upped Its Holding

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp. (CGNX) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 892,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.59M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.78 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 1.28M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 86,057 shares to 1,858 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 182,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,323 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Incorporated holds 0% or 7,202 shares. 55,682 were reported by Natixis Lp. Secor Cap Advisors Lp holds 31,073 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 115,992 shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 1.03 million shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 24,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 150,506 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). New York-based Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). 369,849 are held by Welch Forbes Limited Co. Glenmede Trust Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 600 shares. 6,275 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 27,138 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 269,135 shares stake.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,503 shares to 20,845 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 9,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,262 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).