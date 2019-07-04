As Cognex (CGNX) Valuation Declined, Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $587,700 Its Holding; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Position in Home Depot (HD) Decreased by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 11,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 589,944 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.01 million, down from 601,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, down from 130,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intersect Ltd Llc has 4,402 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,737 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pnc Ser Incorporated invested in 0.86% or 4.49M shares. Green Square Capital Limited Company invested in 0.27% or 2,179 shares. Symphony Asset Lc holds 3,973 shares. Kwmg Limited Co stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 69,128 were reported by Bamco Ny. Paragon Cap owns 2,102 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Petrus Lta owns 16,000 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel has 1.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 128,829 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership invested in 5,800 shares. C Worldwide Gru A S has invested 7.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gabalex Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 4.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.89% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap and Advanced Micro Devices – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 13,900 shares to 48,150 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 47.72 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 2,835 shares to 73,939 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 26,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment accumulated 47,700 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 37,390 shares. Dupont Corp has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 13,300 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 18,853 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 781,597 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1.97 million shares. Smithfield Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 300 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 56 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Mirae Asset holds 17,482 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Advisory Svcs Network Llc holds 0% or 712 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 694,707 shares.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Cognex Corp At $40, Earn 10.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2019: SANM,IIN,PI,CGNX – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cognex Corporation Shares Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex: Great Q4, Guidance May Cause Pullback Following After-Hours Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.