As Cognex (CGNX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Joho Capital Has Cut by $43.20 Million Its Stake; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Assetmark Has Increased Position

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 1.14M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 58,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,965 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.54 million, up from 542,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65 billion market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend Mkt Etf (VXF) by 7,869 shares to 930,414 shares, valued at $107.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,407 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Portfolio Sm Etf (TWOK).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $39.33 million for 47.72 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.