As Cognex (CGNX) Stock Value Declined, Brown Advisory Has Boosted Its Position; Evercore (EVR) Holder Lpl Financial Has Decreased Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 7,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 21,995 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 14,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 96,438 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 13,255 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 16,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 23,297 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 145,588 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $153.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 26,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 67,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited holds 7,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 487 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 197,886 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 144 are held by Mufg Americas Hldgs. Bowling Port Ltd Com reported 0.08% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 4,369 are held by Alps Advisors. 5,289 are owned by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 37,700 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 230,742 shares. 113,749 were accumulated by Sei Investments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw invested in 0% or 5,310 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 16,669 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested in 55,682 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 399,083 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 41,691 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 5,407 shares. Advisor Ltd Com reported 5,082 shares stake. New York-based Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 2,020 shares. Sei Investments invested in 0.04% or 249,279 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 1.54M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 7,202 were reported by Cibc Ww Markets. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,082 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 446,847 shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $570.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

