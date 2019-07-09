As Cognex (CGNX) Stock Price Declined, Joho Capital Has Cut Its Position by $43.20 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Ruffer Llp Decreased Its Stake by $300,172

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 1.21 million shares traded or 0.66% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 2,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670,000, down from 9,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $113.39. About 5.97M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JPM ULRICH: DON’T EXPECT TRADE WAR BUT SEE FRICTION CONTINUING; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S RUSAL TO BE EXCLUDED FROM JPMORGAN CEMBI CORPORATE BOND INDEXES FROM APRIL 30 DUE TO U.S. SANCTIONS – JP MORGAN; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS GAMESA SGREN.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 11.5 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company invested in 8,927 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 12,335 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 147,722 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 33,577 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 19,350 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,096 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). National Bank holds 0.01% or 8,894 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 19,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Research Llc (Trc) reported 0.05% stake. American Century stated it has 922,072 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Company has 0.1% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 51 shares. New York-based Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.38% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 44.82 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.12 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke And Bieler Lp has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 220,279 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 12,225 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates accumulated 1,998 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alta Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,565 shares stake. Eagle Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 171,695 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.39% or 783,454 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,519 shares. M&T Comml Bank reported 2.10 million shares. Terril Brothers has 43,252 shares. Moreover, Twin Capital Mgmt has 1.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elm Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 4,330 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.