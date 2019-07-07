As Cognex (CGNX) Stock Price Declined, Joho Capital Cut by $43.20 Million Its Position; Churchill Management Has Raised Holding in American Elec Pwr Com (AEP) as Valuation Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 1.34 million shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (AEP) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,630 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.67M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 15.13M shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,201 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 19,293 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Pcl holds 0.03% or 879,356 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.03% or 215,530 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 40 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 13,269 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 23,933 shares. Essex Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% or 47,463 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 211,216 shares or 0.07% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Parkside Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management accumulated 165 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.75 million were reported by Bamco Inc.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17 million for 46.29 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 188,262 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc owns 104,042 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 249,700 shares. 1,965 are held by Smithfield Tru. Fund Management owns 26,949 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 91,857 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Co reported 215 shares stake. Hexavest reported 0.73% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). American Assets Inv Limited Liability invested 0.68% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). M Secs Incorporated reported 0.24% stake. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1,502 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 204 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,162 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).