As Cognex (CGNX) Stock Price Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Position; As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut Holding

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 639,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 4.22 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 28/03/2018 – PETROBRAS INFORMS ON HEDGE STRATEGY ON PART OF 2018 OIL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKER GROUP ABCAM SAYS CIDE TAX CUT DOES NOT SOLVE PROBLEM OF DIESEL PRICES, PROTEST TO CONTINUE ON WEDNESDAY; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: REFINERIES WILL BE SOLD AFTER DISCUSSION WITH SECTOR; 23/05/2018 – CORRECT: PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL TO BRL2.3083 FROM BRL2.3351; 15/05/2018 – BRAZIL FINMIN: NO DECISION MADE ON PETROBRAS TRANSFER OF RIGHTS; 18/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO SEES ROOM TO RAISE INVESTMENTS: VALOR; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: UPBEAT ON BRAZIL ROUND EVEN WITH OUT SOME BLOCKS; 20/04/2018 – Swiss law enforcers get tough on cross-border crime; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7115 FROM BRL1.6968; 27/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras, Eletrobras close to $5.8 bln debt deal -paper

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 54,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 6,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289,000, down from 61,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 262,731 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 26.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBR’s profit will be $2.09 billion for 11.06 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.17% negative EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 252,236 shares to 265,897 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 57.50 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.