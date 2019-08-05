As Cognex (CGNX) Stock Price Declined, Bahl & Gaynor Has Lowered by $334,100 Its Holding; Colfax (CFX) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Decreased Stake by $4.88 Million

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Colfax Corporation (CFX) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 168,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Colfax Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 1.92M shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 6,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 12,240 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, down from 18,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.55 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Llc owns 0.04% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 12,337 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Com Ct invested in 0.11% or 115,365 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 9,500 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Legal General Gp Public Ltd owns 145,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Lafayette Investments holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 180,010 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.04% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 33,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 8.95 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 14.99M shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,282 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 102 shares.

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. CFX’s profit will be $70.52M for 10.60 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 278,637 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $124.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19,724 shares to 83,450 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Systems Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Schroder Management Group Inc has 716,448 shares. British Columbia Invest holds 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 81,008 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Vermont-based fund reported 2,130 shares. 6.37M are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 27,390 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 2,600 shares. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 21,995 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 20,250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Research Global Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.05 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 298,350 shares. Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group has invested 0.19% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd holds 0.01% or 17,482 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability reported 0.48% stake.