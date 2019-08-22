As Cognex (CGNX) Shares Declined, Holder Copeland Capital Management Lifted Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Brown Advisory Increased Position

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corporation (CGNX) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 14,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 143,421 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 129,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 159,740 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.06 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 316,179 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 362,834 shares. Principal Grp has 905,254 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield invested in 0% or 300 shares. Twin Tree Management LP reported 25,715 shares stake. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 34,856 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 31,168 shares. De Burlo Group owns 0.19% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 18,200 shares. First Republic Inv invested in 5,414 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.19 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn has invested 0.93% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Bellecapital Intll Limited reported 57,200 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Lc owns 13,269 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 8,216 shares to 97,730 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 360,459 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $342.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 115,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,521 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Company reported 306,848 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 70,529 shares. Factory Mutual accumulated 0.91% or 580,652 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 296,183 shares stake. Planning Advsr Ltd has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc accumulated 9,902 shares. 33,581 were accumulated by First National Trust. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,973 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). D E Shaw holds 375,204 shares. Of Vermont holds 1.58% or 142,076 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The France-based Fund Management Sa has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alpha Windward Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 2,030 shares.