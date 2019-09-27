As Cognex (CGNX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Joho Capital Has Cut Position by $30.39 Million; As Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Holding

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 320,115 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 81.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 286,916 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR BOARD OKS SEPARATION OF NVENT; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 301,918 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.03 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 270,494 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability holds 7,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 691,574 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource accumulated 0.04% or 1.46 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0% or 12,236 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Illinois-based Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 262,891 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% or 180,229 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 31,095 shares. 19,000 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 107,000 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 57.62 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 18,000 shares to 36,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

