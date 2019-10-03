As Cognex (CGNX) Market Value Declined, Joho Capital Trimmed by $30.39 Million Its Stake; General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $930,335

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 605,663 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 26,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 685,257 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.32 million, down from 711,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 61,638 shares traded or 44.15% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold GAM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 0.07% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Com Il holds 0.07% or 33,173 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 2,500 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt owns 4,000 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 167,425 shares. Shaker Finance Service owns 121,093 shares. Overbrook Corporation has 97,319 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested in 0% or 9,267 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In accumulated 21,843 shares. Zuckerman Invest Ltd Co holds 7,664 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 353 are owned by M&R Inc. First Manhattan holds 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 2,286 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust reported 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 484,691 are owned by Raymond James And.

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,200 were reported by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Joho Cap Ltd Llc has invested 9.3% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Natixis holds 6,073 shares. Amer Century reported 917,451 shares stake. 223 were reported by Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited. Daiwa Secs Gru has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 5,950 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 3,767 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 6,669 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Piedmont Invest Incorporated holds 28,592 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 1.46 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 30,197 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).