As Cognex (CGNX) Market Value Declined, Holder Joho Capital Has Lowered by $30.39 Million Its Stake; Aew Capital Management LP Upped Position in Store Capital (STOR)

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 630,013 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 695,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.09M, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 1.05M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 165,700 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $109.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 97,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Campbell & Co Adviser Ltd Co owns 6,054 shares. Cambridge Inv invested in 0.01% or 23,339 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 74,495 shares. Stevens LP invested 0.06% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Syntal Prtnrs Ltd has 0.35% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 175,698 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 107 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 280,586 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Company Inc has invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh invested in 24,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.13% or 128,157 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 1.43M shares. Sterling Capital Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 57.40 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 127,363 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 13,200 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated has 28,592 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 176,380 are held by Norris Perne French Llp Mi. Shine Invest Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc holds 247,902 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.1% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Marsico Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.18% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 19,663 shares. Amer Gp holds 0.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 336,035 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Voya Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Blair William & Communications Il has 27,285 shares.

