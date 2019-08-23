As Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Share Value Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $857,898; Overlook Holdings LTD Increased Holding in Bidu Us (BIDU) by $7.78 Million as Market Value Declined

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 5.87M shares traded or 46.67% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 15,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 97,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, down from 113,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.03. About 159,030 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Cap Invsts holds 0.01% or 565,000 shares. Df Dent & has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 31,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 701,570 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 10,518 shares. 70,152 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.1% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 85,942 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 85 shares. American Interest Inc has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 204,386 shares stake. 13,396 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Co. Proshare Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 5,755 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 58,697 shares.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,172 shares to 63,500 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 44,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).