As Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Stock Value Rose, Mig Capital Trimmed Holding by $9.82 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Jensen Investment Management Boosted Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 166,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 823,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88 million, down from 989,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 216,650 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 14/03/2018 – Global ISP Cogent Communications Selects Kentik for Network Traffic Intelligence; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 269,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $614.35M, up from 4.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,330 shares to 32,781 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 388,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mgmt Inc reported 180,021 shares. Aravt Glob Limited Liability stated it has 4.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 743,874 shares. Wellcome Trust (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust owns 6.33M shares or 13.18% of their US portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 2,550 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 3G Capital Prtnrs LP accumulated 642,273 shares. Whitnell Company reported 48,366 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 2.87% or 407,243 shares in its portfolio. 52,039 were reported by Middleton & Ma. American Securities (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 9.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 163,344 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 1.93% or 2.37 million shares in its portfolio. Mondrian Invest Ltd holds 596,173 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Tt Intll holds 1.22% or 122,170 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd owns 31.50M shares. Moon Mgmt Limited invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cogent Launches Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CCOI) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CSX misses low bar for earnings – yahoo.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.