As Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Stock Rose, Jennison Associates Lowered Its Stake by $17.31 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increased Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 72,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 198,861 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 125,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 1.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 320,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 290,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.78 million, down from 611,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 13,253 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11,633 shares to 33,857 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,798 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 22,107 shares to 365,818 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 195,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).