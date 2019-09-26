As Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Stock Price Rose, Mig Capital Has Decreased Holding by $9.82 Million; Colony Group Increases Holding in Duke Energy Com Usd0.001 Isin Us26 (DUK)

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com Usd0.001 Isin Us26 (DUK) by 618% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 58,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 67,693 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 9,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com Usd0.001 Isin Us26 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96. About 2.29M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 166,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 823,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.88M, down from 989,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 183,490 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 28,395 shares. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mig Lc holds 7.88% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 823,386 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company invested in 0% or 46 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Moreover, Profund Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 40,737 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Ubs Asset Americas owns 34,989 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 25,628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 70,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP owns 77,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43M for 78.13 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Two Upcoming Conferences – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cogent Communications (CCOI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Communication Services Spdr Etf by 138,563 shares to 15,669 shares, valued at $771,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Db X (DBEF) by 63,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,555 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Lp.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy makes renewables deal with AT&T – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “More Utilities Getting Serious About Becoming Carbon-Neutral – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.