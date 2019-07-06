As Coeur Mng (CDE) Shares Declined, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Raised Its Stake; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Increases Position in Carnival (CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 3.87M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 61.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with European Central Bank Executive Board Member, Benoît Coeuré; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 290,241 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 77,526 shares. Bangor Natl Bank owns 5,057 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation invested in 764,386 shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 57,519 are held by Hartford Invest Mngmt. Captrust Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 26,401 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 165,276 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 33,367 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 9,048 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 14,555 shares. Sei Communications has invested 0.2% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 4,313 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. Shares for $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN. 2,290 shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO, worth $119,688.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid ‘Brexit Chaos’ – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Gets Price Target Cut On Weak Continental Europe Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $120,180 activity. Whelan Thomas S bought $71,000 worth of stock. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Sandoval Brian E bought $5,245.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CDE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 132.64 million shares or 1.01% less from 133.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests invested in 0.1% or 3.19 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 206,606 shares. Farmers Tru owns 10,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 274,096 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,456 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 127,439 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 10,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 22,863 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 105,389 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 1.14M shares. Fmr Limited owns 4,009 shares.