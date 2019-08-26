As Coeur Mng (CDE) Share Price Rose, Sloane Robinson Llp Has Upped Position; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Rose, Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Its Holding

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 73.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 209,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 5.62M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 11/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coeur Mining Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDE); 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): Workshop Offered in Coeur d’Alene – (4/17/2018); 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 29/03/2018 – Coeur d’Alene Resort Significantly Upgrades All Guestrooms, Conference Center

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 139,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.21M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $150.76. About 1.32M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY

