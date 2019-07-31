As Codexis (CDXS) Stock Value Declined, First Light Asset Management Cut Stake by $6.71 Million; Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Boosted Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stake

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 221,395 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.99 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22M, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 2.41 million shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 64,225 shares. 42,799 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Ls Limited Company stated it has 8,295 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 14,117 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 42,777 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 11,558 shares. Tci Wealth Inc owns 28 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 10,006 shares. New England Research And reported 0.17% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Appleton Ma holds 14,160 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management owns 29,681 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 2.67 million were accumulated by Platinum Inv Mgmt Ltd. Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,725 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 624,762 shares to 504,191 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 44,433 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

