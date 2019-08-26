As Codexis (CDXS) Stock Price Declined, Opaleye Management Has Trimmed Stake by $5.50 Million; Shell Asset Management Co Increases Holding in Zoetis (ZTS)

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 60,636 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $68.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 37,106 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 33,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.8. About 190,251 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis Will Acquire Platinum Performance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Delta Asset Ltd Tn owns 4,371 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc reported 2,500 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.44% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Highlander Management Limited Liability accumulated 6,580 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 0% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 24,835 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 58,100 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 2,000 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,090 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.18% or 896,511 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.46% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ipswich Investment Incorporated reported 2,384 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 90 shares.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 7,510 shares to 3,001 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 100,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,005 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 61,280 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas reported 340,262 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 1.92 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 44,902 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability Corp reported 14,587 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 11,878 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Blackrock accumulated 3.55 million shares. Service Automobile Association has 16,441 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 152,959 shares. Raymond James And invested in 0% or 13,042 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 22,262 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 78,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tg Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 816,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.