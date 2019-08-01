As Codexis (CDXS) Shares Declined, Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.82 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Financial Counselors Has Cut Position

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 84.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 62,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 11,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 74,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $93.46. About 1.99 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Celgene at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 3; 15/05/2018 – MimiVax to Present Interim Phase Il Trial Data on Multi-focal Immunotherapy SurVaxM for the Treatment of Glioblastoma at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 90,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 662,656 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, down from 753,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 77,038 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Management Lc holds 175,964 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Capital Limited Liability stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Nantahala Capital Mngmt Llc has 3.43% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 5.36M shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 251,686 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 34,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 58,495 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 1.71 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0.05% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 876,152 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs reported 882 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 183,830 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 1.92 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp by 27,999 shares to 480,188 shares, valued at $21.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 145,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset invested in 13,195 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc has invested 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Com holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 200 shares. 2,250 were accumulated by Main Street Rech Lc. Adirondack Trust invested in 1,521 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Maple Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.4% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 807,907 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested in 4.81 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited owns 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 24,650 shares. Nokota Management LP reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 10,904 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 26,426 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 6,827 shares to 34,051 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 35,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).