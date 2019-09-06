As Codexis (CDXS) Share Price Declined, First Light Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $6.71 Million; As Radius Health (RDUS) Share Value Rose, Healthcor Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $31.46 Million

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 81.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 3.68 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.40M, up from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 624,922 shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 759,551 shares traded or 66.40% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21,152 shares to 611,162 shares, valued at $49.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corp.

