As Codexis (CDXS) Market Value Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Cut Holding; Markel Has Raised Its Visa (V) Position by $936,000

Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa (V) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 931,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.54M, up from 925,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 1.71M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 5.36M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.11M, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 61,868 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Codexis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDXS); 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 418,690 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $90.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc.