As Coca (KOF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Arga Investment Management LP Has Upped Its Position; Jag Capital Management Increases Position in Visa Class A (V)

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 63,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 537,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48 million, up from 474,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 57,915 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 23/03/2018 – Crime forces Coke Femsa to end operations in Mexican town; 25/04/2018 – MEXICO’S COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS SUBSIDIARY REACHES DEAL TO ACQUIRE GUATEMALA-BASED COKE DISTRIBUTOR FOR $124.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAYS GUERRERO OPS SHUT DOWN ON INSECURITY; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 37,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 69,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5

