As Coca (KOF) Stock Rose, Arga Investment Management LP Has Upped Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Regent Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,423 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 11,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.43. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 63,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 537,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, up from 474,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.09. About 48,497 shares traded. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has risen 5.38% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.41B, EST. MXN2.74B; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 25/04/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN49.71B, EST. MXN51.23B; 13/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA SAB DE CV KOFL.MX : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 155 PESOS FROM 150 PESOS; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11,900 shares to 64,025 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc F (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv reported 1.16M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,311 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Colony Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 239,383 shares. National Insurance Tx accumulated 0.79% or 123,390 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 954,724 shares. 15,003 were reported by Navellier Associate Inc. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Com has 15,279 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 6.85 million shares. Fagan Associates reported 1,683 shares. Moreover, Intersect Ltd Liability Co has 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,763 shares. Condor Mgmt accumulated 1,724 shares. Jensen Inv Management has 4.30M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company accumulated 6,432 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,522 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,754 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.