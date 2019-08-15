As Coca (KOF) Market Valuation Declined, Arga Investment Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $4.17 Million; Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 62,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The hedge fund held 832,164 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.34 million, down from 895,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 55,984 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Coca (KOF) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 63,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.47% . The institutional investor held 537,571 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.48M, up from 474,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 62,033 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) has declined 2.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical KOF News: 23/03/2018 – COCA-COLA FEMSA INDEFINITELY CLOSES OPS IN ALTAMIRANO, GUERRERO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Adds Coca-Cola Femsa; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 25/04/2018 – Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) by 30,717 shares to 272,874 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 9,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.41% or 2.56 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 11,769 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 11,789 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability reported 548,556 shares. Birchview LP owns 80,303 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd has 0.01% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 72,117 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Consonance Cap Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 2.61M shares. 32,488 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 218 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 72,607 shares. 91,197 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Fil Limited reported 324,191 shares.

