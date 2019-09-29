As Coca (KO) Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Dalton Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $2.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 59.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 16,860 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $764,000, down from 41,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 240,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 2.13M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.83M, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.16 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES LTD IPO SUBSCRIBED 76 PCT AS OF 1000 GMT EXCLUDING ANCHOR INVESTOR ALLOCATIONS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK REVIEWS INTERNAL PROCESSES FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 28/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 68,189 shares to 80,224 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 53,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bb&T reported 897,356 shares. Bainco Investors reported 1.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 299,000 are held by Renaissance Technology Llc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 702,223 shares. Main Street Rech Ltd reported 8,279 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10 has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sirios Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 163,050 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc has 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 104,665 shares. Hendershot Invests reported 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 73,373 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Company has 14,379 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 107,002 are owned by Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Company.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $583.75 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.