As Coca (KO) Stock Rose, Roanoke Asset Management Has Lifted by $693,850 Its Holding; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.87 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 2.89M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 25,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 213,803 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.13 million, down from 239,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $112.4. About 442,645 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,945 shares to 52,845 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Precision Biosciences Inc.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67M for 23.03 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

