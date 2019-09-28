As Coca (KO) Stock Rose, Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Cut by $4.12 Million Its Position; As Citrix Systems (CTXS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Zevin Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 82,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 584,984 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.79M, down from 667,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 20/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 5,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 11,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96M for 28.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 22,415 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 968,458 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 159,389 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 539,514 shares. Ent Financial Corporation owns 119 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 2,604 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 228,360 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 15,412 were reported by Congress Asset Communication Ma. Mai invested 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 85,900 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 12,175 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Advisory stated it has 2,723 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Miller Howard Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,161 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Qs Investors reported 0.1% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,739 shares to 108,867 shares, valued at $32.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) by 83,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).