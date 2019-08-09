As Coca (KO) Stock Price Rose, Sit Investment Associates Lowered Stake; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 99,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 292,650 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 392,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 20,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 522,510 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49 million, down from 542,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 2.28M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Mun (NTC) by 42,256 shares to 546,688 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration Hig by 421,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 148,720 shares. Clark Capital Management reported 12,747 shares. 28,136 are held by Meridian. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication accumulated 102,941 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Cna owns 28,500 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 748,563 shares. Colonial Advsr invested in 136,023 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 16,203 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 122,434 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.41% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 80,153 shares. Blair William And Company Il holds 0.1% or 355,940 shares in its portfolio. Weik Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,291 shares. Sunbelt Inc has invested 0.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Harbour Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.45% or 41,980 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.46B for 23.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $82.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 678,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com has invested 0.22% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Financial Bank holds 0.06% or 61,295 shares in its portfolio. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 762,058 shares. Advisory Gp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Llc has invested 0.32% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Roberts Glore & Co Il stated it has 5,136 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank Department owns 8,498 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 8.70M are held by Northern Corporation. Zacks Management reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & has invested 0.13% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 8,911 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 91,723 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,778 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 98,826 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 322,822 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).