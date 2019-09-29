As Coca (KO) Stock Price Rose, Roanoke Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; As Peapack (PGC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $901,376

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 26.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 66,436 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 52,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 32,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 36,158 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 68,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $553.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.46. About 33,982 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Good Trade News, But Not From China – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The Coca-Cola Company Announces Sustainability Presentation – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Strategic Value Investing: Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $221.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,755 shares to 78,667 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,083 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Duncker Streett & owns 16,704 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. St Johns Inv Mngmt Company Llc reported 40,890 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,434 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 10,851 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Company stated it has 1,036 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 18,922 shares. Founders Finance Secs Lc holds 11,300 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.19M shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 614,267 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group stated it has 7.99M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 48,748 are held by Klingenstein Fields Com Lc. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Kistler reported 21,548 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PGC’s profit will be $11.67 million for 11.86 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $643.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 6,798 shares to 127,763 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 7,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Kenneth R. Geiger, Senior Vice President, Special Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Todd M. Poland as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Executive Vice President Deposit Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $13,678 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has 353,720 shares. Boston holds 0.03% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 768,301 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 5,194 shares. Brandywine Inv Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Pitcairn Company accumulated 10,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 7,767 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 7,355 shares. Moreover, Basswood Mgmt Limited has 0.88% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Philadelphia Trust Company invested in 1.02% or 412,133 shares. 24,845 are owned by Aqr Cap Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 19,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 11,300 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).