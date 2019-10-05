As Coca (KO) Stock Price Rose, First Hawaiian Bank Boosted Holding; Antares Pharma (ATRS) Share Price Rose While Jw Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $4.62 Million

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,697 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 30,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

Jw Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 80.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jw Asset Management Llc sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 380,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jw Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 329,303 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – Antares Pharma: Complete Response Resubmission Accepted, PDUFA Date Sept 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (VXF) by 2,925 shares to 25,871 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX) by 44,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,221 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ATRS shares while 31 reduced holdings.