As Coca (KO) Shares Rose, New England Research & Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.18 Million; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Trimmed by $959,270

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 7,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 196,117 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, down from 203,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 160.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 25,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 12.27 million shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 11,224 shares to 611,763 shares, valued at $82.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 195,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

