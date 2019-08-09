As Coca (KO) Shares Rose, Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Its Position by $615,158; As Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased by $479,424 Its Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (GBAB) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 21,792 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4,865 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110,000, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $424.99M market cap company. It closed at $24.4 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 106,093 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 92,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 347,380 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 53,618 shares to 615,296 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 534,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold GBAB shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 3.13 million shares or 5.81% less from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 4,911 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc invested 0.21% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Raymond James And invested 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). 15,129 are held by Bb&T Lc. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0.01% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). 4,865 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications. Fin has 0% invested in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) for 380 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 127,756 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 42,962 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr reported 0% in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). Rmb Capital Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) for 13,000 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 2,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 481,840 shares. Moreover, First Foundation has 0.03% invested in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) for 21,329 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset reported 79,120 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 3.16M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 139,243 were reported by Monarch Cap. Cypress Cap Gru invested in 48,843 shares or 0.47% of the stock. National Asset Management reported 54,839 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Farmers National Bank reported 75,164 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns stated it has 1.92% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 8,775 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc holds 11,354 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 103,430 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 3.27 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.68% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 113,914 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Loeb, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares to 97,009 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

