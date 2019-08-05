As Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Lyons Wealth Management Has Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.46 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 24,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 246,767 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 271,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 13.10 million shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola: Solid Quarter, But I’m Not Chasing The Pop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass by 22,000 shares to 242,683 shares, valued at $14.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 402,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Trust Comm has 0.36% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 251,047 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 2.64% stake. Northside Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,366 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.56% or 748,563 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 94,170 shares. Curbstone Management Corporation has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.41% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Highlander Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.91% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 31,479 shares. California-based Violich Cap has invested 0.79% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 7,710 are owned by Miller Mngmt L P. 28,500 are owned by Cna Fincl. First Merchants has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 122,961 are held by Chemical Retail Bank. Architects stated it has 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pettee Invsts accumulated 6,650 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc accumulated 50,858 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 440,072 shares. Iconiq Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alpha Windward Ltd holds 1,681 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 29 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mcrae Mgmt reported 2,498 shares. King Wealth owns 4,216 shares. Moreover, Covington Management has 0.5% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 72,062 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated invested in 2,281 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1,839 were accumulated by Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma. Moors Cabot Inc owns 42,078 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability holds 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 40,003 shares.