As Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Cut by $350,850 Its Position; Shannon River Fund Management Raised Its Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by $18.11 Million as Shares Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 7,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 218,267 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11M, down from 225,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.05 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 59.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 565,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 1.81 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 06/05/2018 – Podcast transcript: New York Times journalist @AmyChozick talks about her book “Chasing Hillary” on Recode Media; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally approved the FBI raids on Trump’s personal lawyer, The New York Times reports; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 26/04/2018 – New York Times names company veteran Roland Caputo as CFO; 19/03/2018 – Here are the New York Times and Observer stories that pushed Facebook to suspend Trump’s data analytics company Cambridge Analytica had profile information for some 50 million Facebook users, according to reports; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 31,333 shares. Keating Counselors invested in 98,002 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 66,002 shares. Cook And Bynum Cap Management Ltd Co holds 10.85% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 364,885 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 0.17% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. 238,739 are held by Armstrong Henry H Assoc. Central State Bank And Trust Co has 10,981 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 12,803 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Management Co reported 1,800 shares. Martin Tn holds 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 21,356 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 249,505 shares. New York-based National Asset has invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,389 shares. Holderness Invests, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,647 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Investing: Choosing Dividend Stocks, Part 1 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV) by 3,789 shares to 86,856 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares to 382,134 shares, valued at $27.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 231,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).