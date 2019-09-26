As Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Trimmed by $4.98 Million Its Stake; As Codorus Vy Bancorp (CVLY) Stock Price Rose, Fj Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.81 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 99,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 528,890 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.93M, down from 628,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 1.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (CVLY) by 66.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 78,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.45% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 117,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 150 shares traded. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) has declined 20.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CVLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVLY); 11/04/2018 Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Codorus Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC CVLY.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 2.36M shares. Ycg Ltd Company holds 107,727 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Connecticut-based Halsey Associate Ct has invested 0.65% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Alberta Invest invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 48,415 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 19,438 shares. The Vermont-based Maple Mngmt has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Raymond James Trust Na holds 2.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 782,761 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 64,091 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.45% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Victory Mngmt Inc reported 710,924 shares. Terril Brothers invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.19% stake. 17,501 were accumulated by Davy Asset Limited.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 82,182 shares to 109,884 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 235,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 88,091 shares to 657,000 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 65,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 975,000 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold CVLY shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.78 million shares or 2.34% less from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 4,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 64,357 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 811,342 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Company holds 16,499 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael holds 10,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 9,668 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability reported 1,353 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $164,153 activity. GIAMBALVO JOHN W had bought 370 shares worth $8,073.